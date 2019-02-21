LATEST NEWS
Karaoke UK have been major suppliers of Karaoke machine’s to the Home & Leisure industry since 1981.

Back in the early 80’s, karaoke would be on cassette tape and the lyrics would be read from a sheet of paper. How things can change.

30 years on we are now singing from the cd+g Discs usb or sd downloads reading the lyrics on the TV screen, and also Touch screen or app operated hard drive karaoke machines keeping up with the latest technology.

We sell touch screen karaoke player systems, for home karaoke, PA systems, radio microphones, speakers, powered and unpowered mixers made by huge karaoke manufactures Audio2000 Emerson Acesonic, Vocopro and our own brand Bluelaser.

We also stock a huge range of karaoke discs in formats of cdg dvd divx and vcd or why not try custom burn which lets you pick your own tracks. We also have a great range of hire equipment ideal for pubs or home partys in the greater Manchester area.

For further details visit www.karaoke-uk.com

