, KINEPROTECT Ensures Safe Social Spaces

As the hospitality sector opens up to visitors and customers following lock- down many organisations are installing protective screens and panels to eliminate any risk of virus transmission. Shower brand, Kinedo, a highly regarded European manufacturer of cubicles and enclosures and sister company of leading plumbing brand, Saniflo, has re-purposed its French factory to design and launch a new range of high quality glass protection screens and panels to ensure the safety and welfare of staff and the public.

Using existing stocks of scratch-resistant glass the new Kineprotect range includes table mountedoptions in 75cm and 100cm heights and a choice of five widths from 80 to 160cm.A useful countertop option features a wider space at the bottom to pass drinks and consumables.A choice of highly portable, floor mounted options includes tall, self-supporting panels available in three widths – 80,100 & 120cm and four heights – 140, 160. 180 and 200cm. Free-standing or drillable feet can be specified along with a range of side panels.