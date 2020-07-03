, KINEPROTECT Ensures Safe Social Spaces

As the hospitality sector opens up to visitors and customers following lockdown many organisations are installing protective screens and panels to eliminate any risk of virus transmission.

Shower brand, Kinedo, a highly regarded European manufacturer of cubicles and enclosures and sister company of leading plumbing brand, Saniflo, has re-purposed its French factory to design and launch a new range of high quality glass protection screens and panels to ensure the safety and welfare of staff and the public.

Using existing stocks of scratch-resistant glass the new Kineprotect range includes table mounted options in 75cm and 100 cm heights and a choice of five widths from 80 to 160cm. A useful countertop option features a wider space at the bottom to pass drinks and consumables. A choice of highly portable, floor mounted options includes tall, self-supporting panels available in three widths – 80,100 & 120cm and four heights – 140, 160. 180 and 200cm. Free-standing or drillable feet can be specified along with a range of side panels.

Manufactured from 6mm tempered glass the screens and panels will not warp or discolour and are easy to clean and maintain. Highly durable, the Kineprotect range provides an upmarket, professional solution that won’t diminish the aesthetics of the hospitality environment. All items are available for quick delivery and can be ordered online https://kinedo.co.uk/kineprotect-glass.

More information is available from the technical sales team on 020 8842 0033 or email: info@kinedo.co.uk.