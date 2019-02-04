Kingdom Coffee – Stand A65

As one of UK’s Fairtrade and Ethical Coffee and Tea suppliers we believe in developing strong partnerships with our customers, suppliers and growers. Continually striving to source quality products from ethical sources, we carry a large range of brand leading products that don’t cost the Earth.

Passionate supporters and suppliers of Fairtrade teas and coffees since the late 1990’s. Great Fairtrade coffee at fair prices – Suppliers of instant coffee, beans, filter and Nespresso compatible capsules. We also supply milk portions, sugars and other sundry goods.

www.kingdomcoffee.co.uk