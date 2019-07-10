Klipspringer Thermometers

Lead your compliance agenda forward by using digital probe thermometer and infrared thermometers from Klipspringer, designed to meet the precise needs of your industry.

Klipspringer offer a broad selection of digital food temperature probes and thermometers (including reference instruments), as well as infrared thermometers, for every stage of the food supply chain, including prep, cook and cool, deep freeze, as well as storage and distribution. These are supported by a wide choice of probe configurations and accessories helping you to deliver enhanced performance and efficiency in the food and beverage manufacturing environment in support of HACCP and quality control.

You can save £50 when you buy a Klipspringer Bluetooth Dual Thermometer by using the code: CHL1 *

Visit www.klipspringer.com to order.

*Valid until 31st August 2019