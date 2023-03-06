KP Snacks Gets Flavourful With Exciting New McCoy’s Launch

Share Tweet Share Email

KP Snacks has unveiled a brand-new product range for the UK’s number one ridged crisp brand with the launch of McCoy’s Epic Eats.

Delivering on McCoy’s unmistakable bold flavour, the range features two new irresistible products, Nacho Cheese and Spicy Salsa.

Rolling out from 20th February, the McCoy’s Epic Eats range delivers unique and tempting flavours and promises an epic snacking experience for consumers looking to try something new.

Amy Heap, Marketing Manager at KP Snacks says:

“McCoy’s is the original and best ridged crisp brand, synonymous with big and bold flavours. We know taste is the most important factor driving purchases in CSN and our NPD reflects flavour trends and delivers innovative new products to the category. McCoy’s Epic Eats packs that flavour punch with the same signature crunch.”

The new range is supported by an engaging media campaign spanning radio and social to drive awareness of the new product range.

Running from February to March, the Epic Eats radio activity is part of McCoy’s ongoing partnership with Global radio and will feature a range of on-air adverts including an exciting competition offering listeners the chance to win their own epic adventure.