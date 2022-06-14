KP Snacks Market Leading Brands to Feature in Electrifying Cricket Competition this Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

With summer on the way, families are looking forward to sporting entertainment and activities. As the Official Team Partner of The Hundred – a 100 ball cricket competition – KP Snacks is encouraging pubs to support the exciting tournament.

Last year, The Hundred captured a broadcast audience of 16million and this year’s tournament, featuring on Sky Sports and the BBC, looks to build on this success.

The partnership features KP Snacks’ leading brands including popchips, Butterkist, POM-BEAR, Tyrrells, KP Nuts, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s, and Skips, across the team shirts of eight men’s and women’s teams competing in the fast paced tournament. Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Tyrrells ranges feature engaging cricket-themed designs to further promote the partnership.

From tasty nuts, perfect when paired with a cold beer, to premium crisps, KP Snacks has a popular and recognised portfolio to help bars drive sales.As the number one supplier of Bagged Snacks , KP Snacks portfolio is perfectly placed to help pubs trade up drinks only visits while customers enjoy televised cricket.

Matt Collins, Trading Director at KP Snacks, says, “KP Snacks’ portfolio is extensive, with something for everyone. An exciting summer of sport, available for consumers to watch while enjoying a drink and a snack is the perfect pairing for pubs.”