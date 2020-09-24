KYDEX Puts Safety First

To make hospitality spaces safer and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, many businesses have turned to innovative materials with hygienic properties built in.
In this critical time for the sector, which is reeling from the damage caused by Covid-related shutdowns, any product that can help in the fight against the virus is worth consideration.
While regular deep cleans with heavy duty chemicals will help, specifying and installing new surfaces that are resistant to bacteria and viruses will offer improved protection to staff and customers.
KYDEX is one such product. It contains Microban, which provides antimicrobial protection.This halts the growth of bacteria and a broader range of viruses, organisms, protozoa, and fungi such as mould or
mildew.This makes it significantly better for high-use surfaces when compared with an anti-bacterial product, which only prevents bacteria from growing on the surface.
As an advanced thermoplastic, KYDEX can be mould- ed into any shape and matched with any colour – perfect for branded environments.While well known for its use in healthcare environments such as hospitals, it is also heavily utilised in the leisure and hospitality sector. It can often be found in a wide range of objects including furniture, counters (such as bar tops and reception desks), and doors, as well as in food preparation areas and washrooms.
As a homogeneous product, any damage to the top layer does not negatively affect its anti-microbial properties or visual impact, which makes it perfect for high-traffic areas. Its ability to withstand tough clean- ing products, without any stain- ing, fading or surface damage, also make it perfect for a post- Covid world.
Image credit:Aristech Surfaces.