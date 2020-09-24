KYDEX Puts Safety First

To make hospitality spaces safer and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, many businesses have turned to innovative materials with hygienic properties built in.

In this critical time for the sector, which is reeling from the damage caused by Covid-related shutdowns, any product that can help in the fight against the virus is worth consideration.

While regular deep cleans with heavy duty chemicals will help, specifying and installing new surfaces that are resistant to bacteria and viruses will offer improved protection to staff and customers.