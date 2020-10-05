Lanai Outdoor offer a range of Outdoor Glass Rooms, canopies, retractable awnings and verandas to make the most of uncovered or unused outdoor

space. For terraces and patios, it means having the opportunity to host many people, always and at any time in a space that is spectacular, sheltered and comfortable.

Your event space becomes invaluable to you. Featuring the Lanai Commercial IRIS pergolas have such slender and elegant lines that they harmoniously fit into any space, from period buildings to late night bars & clubs.The IRIS outdoor room conceal technologies that ensure their perfect functionality.The basic model has a cover with adjustable louvres: when in a horizontal position, they provide protection against the sun and rain; when open, they create a light breeze in the space below, which is extremely pleasant in summer.