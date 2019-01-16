Last Chance To Secure Your Place At The Foodservice Show Co-Located With The Professional Kitchen Show

With one week to go until The Foodservice Show and The Professional Kitchen Show, it’s the last chance to secure a spot for the two-day foodservice and hospitality extravaganza.

Taking place on 22 – 23 January at Birmingham NEC, the co-located events are ideal for hospitality professionals that want to discover new ingredients, technologies and hear from the hottest chefs and industry figures.

Serving up a range of interactive culinary themed features, the event includes The Spotlight Stage offering talks and panel discussions on the issues affecting foodservice; transformative smart kitchen technology with Kitchenology; Salon Culinaire chef competition; The Covered Market, an artisanal supplier food hall for fresh, delicious produce – and much more.

It is also an excellent opportunity for buyers to meet with suppliers, and talk through, test and taste a wide range of products. Expect innovative kitchen equipment, technology and a host of mouth-watering food products.

New product developments

Attendees will get a first look of new product developments before they’re shared with the wider market. Exciting new products include:

Ferrero UK Ltd’s Nutella® 1kg Piping Bag – perfect for universities to save time and money on breakfast goods, from pastries and pancakes to waffles and muffins (demo and tasting included!)

New flavours from Anima Foods – Uncle Ben’s Katsu Curry and Shmoo Thick Milkshakes, the leading ‘thickshake’ concept in the UK

Fine Food International’s versatile coffee concepts, Black Rabbit Cold Brew Concentrate and TrueStart Cold Brew Coffee, with vibrant flavours including Original Black, Vanilla Coconut and Chilli Chocolate

Kitchen and Restaurant Projects Ltd’s Thermodyne 3000G – clever technology allowing operators to gently cook and hold foods overnight, which then holds at the perfect temperature for service

DBOOST DRINKS LTD’s Vitamin D drinks in ‘Berry Fruit’ and ‘Summer Fruit’ flavours – a refreshing blend of ambient fat free milk infused with natural juices, designed to help the body absorb Vitamin D

Janes Beverages Fusion2plus4 drinks station, offering planet-friendly still and sparkling drinks designed to tackle single use plastic products

Ecoburner’s waterless replacement to chafing dishes, EcoServe, a safer, cleaner and greener alternative for hotel buffet offerings

Essential Cuisine’s newest addition – Lobster Sauce – a rich and flavourful sauce base with hints of tomato, aromatic vegetables, herbs and spices, perfect for creating a rich and creamy lobster sauce alongside a host of seafood dishes

Reco Air Ltd’s kitchen extract recirculation units, in a range of configurations and sizes, providing flexibility for different kitchens and significantly reducing fire risk

Ross Carter, portfolio director at event organiser Fresh Montgomery, said: “With the UK’s best suppliers showcasing more than 1000 products and a wealth of experiential features to discover, The Foodservice Show and The Professional Kitchen Show is the opportunity for industry professionals to prepare for 2019 and beyond. Whether you’re a Chef, Restaurant Owner, Hotel General Manager, F&B Manager or Catering professional or just keen to learn more about this wonderfully creative industry, you can witness industry debates, taste new products and watch the largest and most prestigious chef competition in 2019. Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Secure your place to the 2019 foodservice event of the year here: www.foodserviceshow.co.uk