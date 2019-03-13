Lavazza Joins The European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo Line Up

Lavazza, the Italian coffee company that has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations and is among the World’s most important roasters, is the latest big name to sign up as an exhibitor for European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo, the only professional trade show 100% devoted to the profitable service and sales of coffee, tea and soft beverages.

In addition to exhibiting at the show, Lavazza are the official coffee sponsor for the Barista Masterclasses, an exciting new feature that in a world first will demonstrate the talents of the best known, championship-winning, and most inspiring baristas. Lavazza is joining existing sponsors Brita Professional and Victoria Arduino and is the only coffee sponsor of the Barista Masterclasses.

Jacopo Ubaldi, Away From Home Marketing Manager, Lavazza said, “We are delighted to be involved in an initiative that celebrates the talents of the stars of the industry, all at the top of their game. We thought it was a unique opportunity to support an event that is giving Baristas a platform to express themselves by demonstrating the skill, technique and creative flair that has established them at the top of their profession. We will also be serving a wide range of coffees from our stand, and are excited to be showcasing the breadth of coffee we provide, particularly our Barista quality lines.”

Ubaldi continued, “With innovation a core brand value, Luigi Lavazza created the concept of blending — or in other words the art of combining different types of coffee from different geographic areas — this continues to be a distinctive feature of most of our products – we believe that this can really show the perfect link on why Lavazza is sponsoring these barista masterclasses.”

The Barista Masterclasses will not only provide visitors with a refresh on the fundamentals but also keep them up to date with the latest trends, educating and inspiring the coffee business community about the importance of not only being able to make great coffee but also serving it in the most conducive way to the discerning customer of today.

As well as the current World Barista Champion Agnieszka Rojewska, participants in the Barista Masterclasses include:

Dale Harris, HasBean Coffee – World Barista Champion 2017,

Jimmy Dimitrov, Clifton Coffee Roasters – UK Coffee Masters finalist 2018

Dan Fellows, Origin Coffee – 2019 World Champion Coffee in Good Spirits &

2018/2019 UK Coffee in Good Spirits Champion

Sam Trevethyen, Grind & Co, Head of Coffee & Cocktails

Jaoa Almeida, Elan Group & Latte Art Bar – UK barista championship finalist & UK latte art championship finals

Dhan Tamang, Coffee Lab – UK Latte Art Champion x 5, World Latte Art Champion 4th place 2016

Stacey Canning, Coffee Champion – Harris + Hoole

Jana Slamova, Baxter Storey – 2017, 2016, 2015 UK Barista Championship finalist, 3rd place in 2015 UK Barista Championship

Bartek Kusmierz, Starbucks 2018 National Barista Champion, 2018 EMEA Barista Champion

Jason Clark, Talisker Whisky Ambassador & Author of The Art & Craft of Coffee Cocktails

Raf Mlodzianowski, Consultant, RAFMAKES

Annie Swift, Managing Director, European Coffee, Tea & Soft Drinks Expo said, “To have such a prestigious company as Lavazza back the show is testament to the excitement that the show is creating in the hospitality industry. The Barista Masterclass is just one of four exciting new features launching at the 2019 show that will provide our visitors with an even more compelling reason to come along. This is an unmissable chance to see the best Baristas in the world showcase their abilities. This will be a draw for experienced Baristas looking for inspiration, together with business owners and managers.”

EUROPEAN COFFEE, TEA & SOFT DRINKS EXPO, LONDON’S OLYMPIA, MAY 21st and 22nd 2019 – it is free to attend www.europeancoffeeexpo.com