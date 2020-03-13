Leading Hospitality Industry Asset Finance Specialist Rebrands as Propel

Henry Howard Finance has rebranded as Propel to reflect the company’s positioning as the UK SME funder of choice, working with the hospitality industry to drive businesses forward.

Propel have been providing facilities to the hospitality sector since they were founded in 1996. Their commitment has remained undimmed and their focus, as always, is to turn business ambitions into reality. That is why more and more businesses are turning to Propel, to access the equipment they need to drive growth and prosper.

Propel has vast experience in the hospitality industry and can offer the following:

•Competitive rates

•Flexible terms / deposits

•Experienced team

•Flexibility in financing older equipment / assets due to their inhouse lending line

•Refinance of equipment and assets on finance with other lenders

•Funding for all types of catering equipment / related assets

Propel has enabled the launch of independent hotels, bars and restaurants by funding fit outs and a range of business critical equipment such as:

•Air conditioning

•Catering equipment

•CCTV

•EPOS systems

•Flooring

•Furniture

•Heating

•Kitchens

•Refrigeration equipment

•and much more.

Read more at www.propelfinance.co.uk

Contact Propel today on 01633 982960 or email contact@propelfinance.co.uk

Finance is subject to status. Terms and Conditions Apply. Propel acts as a credit broker and a lender for business customers only.