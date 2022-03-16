Leading Restaurant Technology Provider See 20% Uplift in Business

Share Tweet Share Email

A leading restaurant technology company has paid tribute to the resilience of the UK hospitality industry as it records a 20% uplift in business.

NFS Technology, suppliers of the popular Aloha and Cloud POS restaurant management systems, say the restaurant sector led the way in innovative thinking and creativity when dealing with the challenges of 2021.

CEO Luis De Souza said: “The restaurant industry has proved itself to be incredibly resourceful, and we were delighted to see many longstanding NFS clients not only weathering the storm, but also opening new branches and expanding their business.

“They include Brewdog, who continue their rapid growth, Dishoom, who were recently ranked the best hospitality company to work for, and Big Easy, which has grown to five restaurants across London. Other existing clients such as Hawksmoor, Gaucho and Tomahawk expanded their operations. Among the new NFS clients is the fast-growing brand Doner Shack, with locations from Leeds to Glasgow.”

“We saw many prestigious new brands coming on board with NFS during this time,” said Luis. “We feel this is a testament to the forward-thinking nature of restaurateurs, who fully grasp the benefits of restaurant management technology and understand how it can help them gain a competitive advantage.”

As restaurant groups and standalone businesses sought all options to make their operations more efficient, NFS Technology saw demand for restaurant management technology grew across all sectors – quick service, casual and fine dining – with quick service growing fastest.

In the competitive conditions of 2022 and beyond, Luis De Souza says operators are strongly focused on providing an enhanced, more convenient customer experience. They are also seeking to provide better working conditions that support staff wellbeing and promote talent retention.

“We’ve seen a step change in consumer behaviour and requirements, and both operators and technology providers are responding well,” he said. “I believe the future is very bright.”

Visit our website for more information www.nfs-hospitality.com