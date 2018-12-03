Leading UK Touchscreen Entertainment Provider to Offer Free Consultations and Heavy Discounts Ahead of the Festive Season

The UK pioneer in touchscreen entertainment is offering an early Christmas present in the form of free consultations and a £500 discount to prospective customers ahead of the festive period.

Mediatheme is offering the special packages to those in the pub, entertainment, hospitality and holiday sectors in the build-up to Christmas and New Year.

The Oakham-based company’s touchscreen entertainment system, ‘The Entertainer’, provides instant access to an array of games, music and quizzes, as well as bingo and Karaoke.

Murray Rorison, head of operations at Mediatheme, said: “We want to give an early Christmas gift to businesses that would benefit from our services. Our free consultations will provide prospective customers with the chance to learn more about us and how The Entertainer can make their businesses stand out from the crowd this winter.

“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of our innovative system – one that meets the constantly changing market requirements as technology, social habits and tastes evolve.”

Founded in 2002, Mediatheme is backed by an experienced team of product development engineers, who ensure the range of features in its entertainment and jukebox systems remain innovative business propositions.

Murray concluded: “By using one of our systems, licensees and leisure venue operators cannot only achieve considerable improvements in footfall, but also benefit from increased advertising revenue.”

To take advantage of the special £500 discount promotion, which runs until Christmas Eve, call 01572 771363 or email info@mediatheme.com.