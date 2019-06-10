Leeds Hotels And Venues Association Cook Up Success With Its First Chef’s Academy

Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) has cooked up a storm with its first ever LHVA Chef’s Academy being a resounding success and triumph for all involved.

Working in partnership with Leeds City College (LCC), Craig Robson, General Manager at Malmaison and LHVA exec board member, designed a six-week training programme which put ten Commis Chef’s through their paces, with each session focusing on a key culinary skill.

Turning their hands to butchery, preparing fish, international cooking, artisan bread and petit fours, the Chef’s newly refined skills culminated in a 4-course dinner. The dinner took place on Wednesday 5th June at LCC Printworks Campus and saw friends, family and colleagues attend. The evening concluded with a short presentation and each Chef was gifted their own set of knives courtesy of Nisbets Catering Supplies.

Wayne Topley, Chairman of LHVA said:

“The success of the first LHVA Chef’s Academy is momentous for the Association, Leeds City College and the hospitality industry in Leeds. It’s important that we have strong working relationships with the college and other higher education providers in order to inspire and encourage the talent of tomorrow to take up a career in hospitality.

“It has been great to have Fabrice Teston, Programme Manager for Craft and Innovation at Leeds City College so heavily involved, mentoring the Chefs throughout the duration of the Academy. A master in his field, Fabrice has taken the Chefs under his wing and will continue to support them in their journey.

“The demand for the Academy has been extraordinary and as a result LHVA will be running the six-week course for a second time later this year.”

Craig Robson, LHVA exec board member said:

“It has been a privilege to organise and oversee the first LHVA Chef’s Academy in partnership with Leeds City College. It is crucial that hoteliers and venues engage with colleges and other educational institutes to ensure curriculums are in keeping with the needs of the employers to provide those in the industry with the skills and knowledge required to progress. The Chef’s Academy was great as it provided Commis Chefs, already working in the industry, the opportunity to build their skillset by giving them the rare opportunity to perform fundamental cookery practice, like butchery and artisan baking.”

The participating Chefs have been shortlisted for the Chef of the Year Award, which will be announced at the upcoming annual LHVA Awards ceremony taking place at Leeds United Football Club on Thursday 27th June.