LeisureBench Announce New Exciting Comprehensive Website

LeisureBench Limited, one of the UK’s leading suppliers and installers of high quality outdoor furniture, is proud to announce the launch of our new exciting comprehensive website.

All our range represents excellent value for money.

Among the new features installed, is the introduction of automatic bulk discounts off our list prices and stock availability is clearly shown.

In these difficult times, there is also the facility to pre- order any item, to secure the products you require.

There are exciting new ranges for 2021 including 100% recycled plastic products including picnic tables, benches, planters and more.