LeisureBench Announce New Exciting Comprehensive Website

LeisureBench Limited, one of the UK’s leading suppliers and installers of high quality outdoor furniture, is proud to announce the launch of our new exciting comprehensive website.
All our range represents excellent value for money.
Among the new features installed, is the introduction of automatic bulk discounts off our list prices and stock availability is clearly shown.
In these difficult times, there is also the facility to pre- order any item, to secure the products you require.
There are exciting new ranges for 2021 including 100% recycled plastic products including picnic tables, benches, planters and more.
Other products showcased on our new website include a new range of dining huts, ideal for outdoor dining whatever the weather.We can also supply and install quality awnings and sails.
We also have an extensive choice of parasols and gazebos.
Among our existing product ranges for this year, are wooden round and A Frame picnic tables, teak and pine benches, Rattan chairs, tables and sofas, outdoor dining sets, metal furniture, a full range of polypropylene chairs in many different colours and styles, and much more.
Visit our new website, www.leisurebench.co.uk or email us on sales@leisurebench.co.uk.Telephone 01949 862920.