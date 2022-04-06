LeisureBench are Expanding Their Range for 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

LeisureBench Limited, one of the UK’s leading suppliers and installers of commercial quality outdoor furniture has announced exciting new additions that will be available soon to their already extensive range, for 2022.

The Company has built its reputation on outdoor products offering excellent value for money, with many years experience in meeting the needs of the hotel, pub and hospitality sectors and are heavily investing in manufacturing and finishes.

OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Wooden round and A Frame picnic tables, in a number of styles and sizes, brings style, comfort and practicality to your outside space, as do their teak and pine range of benches.

The classy collection of Rattan dining sets, chairs and sofas will add a touch of luxury, comfort and elegance. Teak, Hardwood, metal furniture, table tops and bases, gazebos, outdoor buildings, parasols and planters etc. can all be viewed in a range of styles on the LeisureBench website.

The list is endless. The Company is also able to offer a bespoke service, including planters, to create furniture to match your own specifications.

INDOOR FURNITURE

LeisureBench are expanding their range of indoor specific tables and chairs for the commercial sector in 2022. Look out for new ranges that will be available soon.

RECYCLED PLASTIC FURNITURE

LeisureBench has put in place a substantial ongoing investment to manufacture their own environmentally friendly furniture in their own factory, using 100% UK recycled plastic materials, that will be available in late Spring 2022.

The range will include benches and a wide variety of picnic tables in both ‘A’ Frame and 8- seat square designs in a choice of colours. They will all be hardwearing, easy to maintain, and a strong powder coated underframe will guarantee them for a minimum of 15 years.

There will also be stylish recycled plastic planters available. Register your interest now.

LeisureBench are also increasing their stockholding of all products for 2022 to enable a fast delivery from their 50,000 sq.ft. of on-site warehousing space. Bulk discounts are available.

Website:www.leisurebench.co.uk

E: sales@leisurebench.co.uk

Tel: 01949 862920