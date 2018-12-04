Let’s Get Fizzical

Dispensing gas is one of many factors that influence the quality of beer, cider and soft drinks in a pub or club. Yet it’s often left out of training about the perfect pour. Carl Goode, Product Manager at BOC Sureserve, explains why ‘fizzical training’ can prevent you losing customers through poor quality products – and save money in the long run.

Remember the carbon dioxide shortages of June this year? Suddenly everyone from manufacturers to customers began to appreciate the importance of dispense gases. Yet they’re still overlooked as a factor in the perfect pour.

Dispense gases put the fizz in a pint of beer, cider or soft drinks like Coca-Cola and are essential for serving drinks the way the brands intended. This benefits licensees as well. With the correct food-grade gas and the right mixture, bar staff will pull a great pint and customers will order another. Get the mix wrong, or use poor quality gas, and drinkers will feel as flat about your pub or club as they do about your beer. They may not come back.

That’s the last thing a cost-conscious landlord wants to happen as margins continue to be squeezed by increased competition from other leisure activities, more consumption of alcohol in the home, and pressures such as rising rates and the living wage.

Improving the quality of beer, along with food and the pub environment, is one way of reducing the impact of challenges facing the licensed trade. If you train your bar managers and staff in the correct (and safe) use of food-grade dispense gases from BOC Sureserve, you can ramp up quality and increase cost savings.

It’s not just dirt that hurts

When you teach bar staff how to pull a pint, you’ll probably cover the importance of clean glassware, chilling and the 45 degree pour. You might also explain why glasses are etched to nucleate the gas and generate better bubbles and which glasses are right for a Guinness versus a cider. These are all essential lessons if you want to create draught masters in pouring perfect pints – and happy customers.

However, all that hard work can be undermined if you don’t get the gas mixture right or fail to use food-grade gas. Customers don’t much care for bubbles in a Guinness, a frothy head of beer or a flat Coke – all consequences of using the wrong gas or bad gas.

That’s why the gas needs to underpin all other training, whether your staff have 20 years’ experience or two hours’. Trained correctly, they’ll be able to use the right dispensing gas in the correct way, which has several benefits.

• Only with a good dispense gas do you get a stable head, carbonation at the right level, clarity, great flavour and no bitter after-taste – the perfect pour that brings customers back.

• The wrong mixture wastes beer, because it fobs and foams and isn’t servable. Given that there’s about 2.5p of gas in every pint, gas is pretty inexpensive. But if you’re throwing away four pints each time it fobs, the costs mount up.

In today’s trading climate, it’s tempting to try and save money by using cheaper products than food-grade gas from a reputable supplier. But it doesn’t save money in the long run.

BOC SURESERVE supports your business with guaranteed quality and delivery options geared to how much gas you use.

To sign up or for further information contact BOC SURESERVE on 08457 302 302 or email sureserve@boc.com