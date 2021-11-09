Licensed Trade Charity Launch App Giving Easy Access to Free Support for All Licensed Trade Drinks People

The Licensed Trade Charity have launched their free App for licensed drinks trade people giving them access to the free, confidential 24/7 helpline and support services from their phone.

The Charity, which was established in 1793, supports people from the licensed drinks industry has seen a steep growth in demand for help in recent years, from 8,300 people in 2017 to 73,171 in 2020.

The sector, which employs an estimated 894,817 people in pubs and breweries alone (source: Oxford Economics/BBPA 2018), has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and the toll on those working in the sector has been severe, both financially and emotionally.

The Charity’s free helpline reported a 127% increase in calls last year, with a shocking 41% of callers telephoning for mental health support. Many needed someone to talk to in a moment of crisis, while others required, virtual or telephone counselling sessions.

Users of the App have direct access to practical guidance on a range of concerns, including money, housing, education and employment support.