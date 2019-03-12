Licensed Trade Charity Reveals Latest Mental Health Training Sessions

The Licensed Trade Charity has revealed the latest schedule of mental health training sessions available to those within the industry, and is urging pubcos and managers to get involved in the project to help widen awareness of mental health issues within the drinks trade.

The free sessions have already been attended by managers from some of the biggest pubcos in the country, with Fuller’s, Mitchells & Butlers and Stonegate having also provided venues as well as attending. The workshops are designed to help managers spot the warning signs of mental health issues amongst their workforce, whilst teaching them how to deal with problems. The next set of events will take place as follows:

Tuesday 19 th March – Manchester

March – Manchester Tuesday 16 th April – Bristol

April – Bristol Tuesday 14 th May – Kent

May – Kent Tuesday 18 th June – Venue TBC

June – Venue TBC Tuesday 16 th July – London

July – London Tuesday 13th August – Nottingham

The unique training courses are being run in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Innholders, who are sponsoring the initiative until 2021 to ensure the industry reinforces best practice in how to support someone with mental health problems and give managers the confidence to deal with difficult situations that may arise. Places are available at each of the training sessions listed and you can register your interest online.

Charity services Manager Carolyn Jenkinson said: “We are really excited to reveal the next six months of industry training having successfully launched in London and Birmingham already. The sessions will give managers vital assistance in equipping themselves with knowledge and confidence to deal with staff who are struggling with their mental health”.

For more information and to register interest in attending a Licensed Trade Charity mental health training session go to http://bit.ly/LTCMentalHealthTraining