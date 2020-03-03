Life Systems For Lobster and Shellfish

An homarium is a life system for shellfish. Due to a chilled and filtered closed water circuit, the animals are stored in optimal conditions in a fresh or seawater environment. In many places it is even a common tradition to pick the lobster of your choice out of the homarium tank!

Not only lobsters feel ‘at home’ in an homarium, also crab, langoustine, crayfish, crawfish, spiny lobster and rock lobster do. Even fish such as trout, eel and turbot can be held in the perfect condition of an homarium.

At Lobster Tank UK, we supply homariums to restaurants, fish mongers, fish wholesalers, fishermen and supermarkets

