Share Post Share Email

The King’s Head in Carlisle is a great example of how modern pubs can adapt and thrive by embracing high-speed cooking technology. Faced with rising staff costs and the need to serve food quickly without compromising on quality, landlord Mike Vose turned to the Lincat CIBO+ oven from the High Speed Oven Company to bring a new level of efficiency to his kitchen. A seasoned operator with decades of experience, Mike understood that traditional kitchen methods were too slow and labour-intensive for the fast-paced service he wanted to provide.

The CIBO+ offered an immediate solution—combining powerful convection cooking with microwave technology to deliver his menu rapidly. Instead of re-heating portions of pies in his combi-oven (taking 7-8 minutes) they are now ready in under 2 minutes. The oven has also allowed the pub to bring in an expanded lunch menu of toasties cooking in just 90 seconds.

The oven delivers consistent results with minimal training. On site training is provided and Its compact footprint also makes it ideal for kitchens with limited space, something that’s often a challenge in busy pubs and bars.

What’s more, the oven requires no ventilation or extraction, allowing it to be placed virtually anywhere. This opens up new opportunities for food service even in locations that couldn’t previously accommodate hot food equipment. For Mike and The King’s Head, that meant turning more drinkers into diners and offering food throughout the day, not just during peak service.

If you’re looking to improve kitchen speed, cut labour costs, and increase your menu range, the Lincat CIBO+ high-speed oven could be the game-changer your pub needs.

See more here: https://www.highspeedovens.co.uk/case-studies/the-kings-head-lincat-cibo/