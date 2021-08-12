LittlePod – It’s Time to Get Real

LittlePod produces unique natural vanilla ingredients for home cooks, professional chefs and manufacturers, and has campaigned for real vanilla since 2010.This Devonbased company has won several accolades, including the Board of Trade Award for Exporting 2018 and KosherFest 2019 ‘Best Product for the Baking Aisle’.

The quality of LittlePod’s products has garnered praise and great appreciation over the past decade.

With Olympic winners competing in Tokyo, now, is the time for companies to apply for the Queen’s Award this year. LittlePod got that ‘Winning feeling’ back in 2018, winning the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development.

LittlePod have also just become one of the first companies to achieve the Made in Devon status organised by their local Trading Standards team.