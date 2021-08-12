LittlePod – It’s Time to Get Real

LittlePod produces unique natural vanilla ingredients for home cooks, professional chefs and manufacturers, and has campaigned for real vanilla since 2010.This Devonbased company has won several accolades, including the Board of Trade Award for Exporting 2018 and KosherFest 2019 ‘Best Product for the Baking Aisle’.
The quality of LittlePod’s products has garnered praise and great appreciation over the past decade.
With Olympic winners competing in Tokyo, now, is the time for companies to apply for the Queen’s Award this year. LittlePod got that ‘Winning feeling’ back in 2018, winning the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development.
LittlePod have also just become one of the first companies to achieve the Made in Devon status organised by their local Trading Standards team.
Trading Standards measure the performance of the organisation against their standards and if the company meet their criteria they could be the proud owners of a new kitemark of Trusted Trader, Made in Devon.
To celebrate is to be hopeful, and having survived the challenges of 2020 the LittlePod team are looking forward to summer. In July (21st), Exeter’s Cygnet Theatre will return to the LittlePod garden, performing another spectacular outdoor performance, while the audience enjoy picnic hampers filled with vanilla-infused treats.
On International Real Vanilla Day (October 17, 2020) LittlePod launched in Japan.This autumn, the LittlePod team hope to mark the occasion again with a gathering of LittlePodders at Bickleigh Castle in Devon.
Visit www.littlepod.co.uk for further details.