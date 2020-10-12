Liverpool Hotel Bed Specialist Restfull Nights Appoints Graham Carberry as Sales Director

Liverpool-based bed manufacturer Restfull Nights is marking the end of lockdown with the appointment of new Sales Director Graham Carberry.
Specialising in the design, manufacture and installation of beds, mattresses, sofa beds and comfy chairs to the hotel and contract sector, Restfull Nights counts some of the biggest names in the hotel business among its clients and is looking forward to supporting the industry in its post Covid-19 recovery. Graham will steer the company’s sales and marketing efforts and will also lead on the launch of an exciting new product range later in this year.
Graham’s experience spans 32 years in the bed indus- try with the Silentnight Group, and has covered manufacturing, product development and sales; giving him unique industry insight which will prove invaluable in his new role. Managing Director, John Law, says:
“We’re delighted that Graham will be joining the Restfull Nights team.We have worked alongside Graham on a number of projects in the past, and his experience both of the sector and the sales function is second to none. He is perfect for the role and ideally placed to help us drive the company forward whilst maintaining our core values.”
It is these core values that most inspire Graham as he takes up his new role, as he explains:
“Restfull Nights is a company that still believes in the personal approach to business; where relationships are built around quality of products and the standard of service available.The hospitality business is all about caring for your customer and I truly believe that Restfull Nights is the only manufacturer within the industry today that maintains this approach with a 100% focus on the customer.
“Restfull Nights will say ‘yes’ when larger brands say ‘no’ because the volumes or product types do not fit with their business model or they add complexity to their retail-focused businesses. Restfull Nights’ mission statement is that ‘quality doesn’t have to be expensive’ – but I would also add that you shouldn’t have to pay extra for customer service. It is this combination of commitment to service and flexibility that I find so inspiring, and these core values will remain central to the company’s future growth.”
