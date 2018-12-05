Lobster Thermidor

Ingredients:

4 Live lobster, about 750 g each (place in freezer for about one hour first, or consider a crustastun)

1 onion

100g finely chopped shallots

1 bay leaf

8 black peppercorns, whole

200 ml milk

25 g unsalted butter

1 tbsp flour

1 tsp English mustard

1 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 shot of Brandy

Handful of fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

Sea salt and pepper

40g Gruyère, finely grated (optional)

Method:

1. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and add the live lobsters head first, and cook for between 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the water and allow to cool and then cut in half lengthways from the head to the tail, twist off claws and crack them, then remove meat. tail meat. Cut all lobster meat into ¼-inch pieces. Discard any remaining lobster innards, then rinse and dry shells to used for serving

2. Make the sauce base by placing the onion, bay leaf, peppercorns and milk into a pan and bringing to the boil. Simmer for 2-3 minutes and remove from the heat set aside for 10-15 minutes to infuse. In another pan gently melt half the butter and stir in the flour, remove from heat and slowly whisk the cooled infused milk. Return to the heat and gently warm to cook out the flour and let the sauce allow to thicken to a consistency of thick cream. Add mustard, stir and set aside. Make sure sauce has no lumps!

3. While sauce is simmering, use a separate pan add the rest of the butter and gently fry the shallot until soft (but not brown), add crushed garlic. Add the lobster meat, stir to ensure meat is becomes glazed in the garlic and butter. Add the brandy and carefully flame until the alcohol is burned off. Add in the sauce base and add the tarragon. Stir around and season to taste. Divide mixture equally into cleaned shells add grated cheese (optional) and place under a hot grill for 1-2 minutes until golden & bubbling on top.

4. Serve, with new potatoes and a light green salad!