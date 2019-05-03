Local Community Pub Reopens With Experienced Licensee In Southampton

The Angel Inn, a local community pub owned by Admiral Taverns in the bustling city of Southampton, is celebrating its official re-opening with the arrival of experienced licensee Huw-Morgan Evans on the 4th May 2019. The pub is launching a brand-new entertainment offer tailored to the local residents including quiz nights, live music, interactive gaming, X-Box One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Wii, assorted board games and student nights.

With over 20 years of experience developing and launching fast-growing hospitality businesses in South-East Asia, Huw is eager to bring his knowledge to Southampton and provide a spectacular entertainment offer at the pub, combined with unparalleled drinks deals. As well as regular events such as the quiz nights, Huw is planning to launch a series of seasonal campaigns to suit the time of year such as summer BBQs and winter festivities.

Sat in a prime location between the University of Southampton and Southampton Solent University campuses, Huw will be officially opening its doors on the 4th May to both the local community and student community to enjoy the vast array of entertainment and drinks on offer.

The Angel Inn boasts a fantastic beer garden that can be taken advantage of in both summer and winter months, with covers already installed and patio heaters being introduced. The interior is modern with a relaxed feel, making this the perfect place for the local and student communities to meet with friends and enjoy the variety of activities on offer.

The pub boasts a spectacular range of over twenty flavours of cocktails, with thirty extra flavours to be introduced throughout the summer, with edible alcoholic cocktails such as ‘Smoked Old Fashioned’ and the ‘Mecjito’, a spherical version of a mojito. The launch night will give the community a chance to sample the alcoholic Mr Slushies, with flavours such as Vodka Cherry Lemonade and Long Island Iced Tea.

Traditional lagers, Absinthe and a wide range of spirits are also on offer to ensure there will be something to suit everyone’s taste at the Angel.

Licensee Huw-Morgan Evans commented: “I am incredibly excited to start my next venture here in Southampton with such an amazing team and to be able to introduce an exciting new entertainment offer which will have something for every member of the community. We have a great roster of events planned for the summer already and I’m excited to welcome fresh and well-known faces into the pub.”