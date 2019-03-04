Local Pub In Leicestershire Re-Opens With Weekend Spectacular Following £200,000 Investment

A local 19th century pub, the King’s Arms in Whitwick, has opened its doors to the public following a transformational £200,000 refurbishment by community pub company Admiral Taverns. The opening weekend will feature an array of past and present, with local singing duo, “All That Sass” who both spent their childhood at the pub with their families, kicking off festivities with a live performance.

Licensee Emma Corbett is delighted to be taking the reins at the pub. She has worked in the pub industry for 18 years and has lived in the area her entire life. Having worked for the previous licensee at the Kings Arms she has always wanted to bring her own vision for the pub to life. Her focus throughout the refurbishment has been to create a community hub at the Kings Arms, providing a hotspot for nearby residents to wind down and enjoy the variety of live sports that the pub has to offer.

The pub was established around 1820 and has a rich heritage, always proud of its strong connection to the local community. Emma has worked hard to honour this history, providing a spectacular range of regular events to appeal to all. Sky Sports is shown every night on large screens, whilst residents can enjoy darts nights and quiz nights every week, as well as an open mic night coming soon.

The £200,000 investment by Admiral Taverns has seen a complete internal and external refurbishment at the pub, enhancing the pub’s welcoming atmosphere and providing a friendly and vibrant ambience. They plan to host live music every month adding to the great atmosphere, including a live DJ on the opening Friday as well as a headline performance by local singing duo “All That Sass” on the following day.

Commenting on the re-opening, licensee Emma Corbett said:

“I’m delighted to be returning to the King’s Arms. I’ve always wanted to run my own pub and now that I’ve built up my experience in the industry, this is the perfect next step. I’m excited to work alongside a community that I know well, and I hope to get the locals involved in the great events we have to offer. I look forward to welcoming old and new faces to our launch night.”

Commenting on the launch night and the pub, Steve Brighty, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “I am delighted to be working with Emma and I know she will do a fantastic job at the Kings Arms. She is incredibly experienced and being from Whitwick knows how much the pub means to the town and its regulars. With her vision I know she will turn the Kings Arms into a Whitwick hotspot once again. I wish her every success over the launch weekend!”