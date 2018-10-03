Locally-Renowned Restaurant Is Awarded A Michelin Star

Winteringham Fields, a fine dining restaurant in Winteringham, North Lincolnshire, were awarded their first Michelin star last night, making them the only restaurant in Lincolnshire to have attained this prestigious accolade. The fine dining restaurant, who pride themselves on serving seasonal dishes made with the finest ingredients, experienced resounding success. This was on the back of Colin McGurran’s mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, ability to imbue the cuisine with his “personality”, and consistency between visits, amongst other closely-guarded criteria. Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, remarked that this year’s results were indicative of the “ever-evolving culinary scene” across the region. With a higher concentration of stars traditionally being awarded in London than elsewhere across the UK, last night’s event certainly highlighted a shift, with 15 of the 21 ‘1-stars’ being awarded to restaurants outside of the capital. Colin McGurran, Owner and Chef Patron of Winteringham Fields, explained: “This year was our year, which is very much appreciated. We don’t take it for granted – we’re very humbled by it and to be a part of the Michelin group and team of great chefs and talent. Although we’ve always been confident that our food was some of the finest in the region, it was so exciting to have confirmation that it’s also some of the finest in the country. We’re looking forward to getting back in the kitchen and to keep pushing for higher standards.” “To succeed, you have to be yourself. We took everything away that stressed us out and then we fell in love with simple cooking again. We decided to have our own produce, which is one of the things that sets us apart. Our food is always rooted in nature, usually grown on our little farm or reared by local purveyors. I think we’re quite unique in our area.”