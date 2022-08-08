London Roof Garden Boasts Toilet Block Thanks to Saniflo

Share Tweet Share Email

The Queen Elizabeth Hall at the iconic Southbank Centre has a stunning roof garden and café overlooking the Thames. Filled with wildflowers and attracting bees and insects from all over London, it is a place to socialise, dine and even work when the weather is fine.

Early in 2022 the team running the venue came to a consensus that the distance of the nearest WC’s was hindering the experience for clients and staff alike; customers had to descend the winding staircase back to the Royal Festival Hall in the main building.

Richard Riley from building contractor, Eleven London, was contracted to construct a wooden toilet block with two separate WC’s and hand basins. With no gravity drainage available in proximity of the new block, a pumping solution was going to be the only way to discharge the waste away to the nearest soil stack some 40m away.

With input from the Saniflo technical team, including a visit to site to assess the potential run of pipework, a Sanicubic Pro 2 lifting station with twin pumps and a wireless alarm was specified and installed by Richard and his plumber. This powerful unit uses alternate pumps when operating normally, but in the unlikely event of a pump failure can switch to single pump operation in order to provide continuity of operation at all times. A wireless alarm offers early warning of any issues. The unit is installed in a cupboard to the rear of the block and provides quiet, efficient operation.

The installation of the roof garden toilet block has proved to be an excellent investment with the whole space enjoying more visitors who stay for longer.

