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London Underground strikes are set to disrupt travel across the capital during the Christmas trading period and into the New Year, after last-ditch negotiations between Transport for London (TfL) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union failed to avert industrial action.

The first of eight planned 24-hour walkouts is scheduled to begin at midday on Thursday 26 November, with further strikes planned throughout December, January and February.

The dispute represents a fresh challenge for London’s hospitality and licensed trade businesses, many of which depend on reliable public transport to bring customers and staff into the capital.

The timing is particularly concerning for pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues, with the December action coinciding with the peak Christmas party season, festive celebrations and one of the busiest periods of the retail and hospitality calendar.

The RMT has called the action in opposition to TfL proposals to introduce revised working arrangements for Underground drivers, including an option to move to a four-day working week.

Although TfL maintains that the arrangements are voluntary and would offer drivers greater flexibility and fewer working hours, the union argues that the proposals would undermine existing employment protections and worsen working conditions.

Representatives from TfL and the RMT held further discussions through the conciliation service Acas in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

However, the talks failed to produce an agreement, with the union confirming that its members would proceed with the planned action.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the proposed changes amounted to a fundamental attack on drivers’ established working arrangements.

He argued that members would face longer and less predictable shifts, alongside the removal of protections negotiated over many years.

Dempsey said the union was not opposed to a genuine four-day working week but would not accept changes that it believes could be used to reduce staffing levels, increase workloads and weaken existing terms and conditions.

TfL has rejected the union’s characterisation of its proposals, maintaining that drivers would have a genuine choice over their working patterns.

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said the organisation had been prepared to explore further changes to address some of the RMT’s concerns and had asked the union to postpone the industrial action while those discussions continued.

He said the proposals would allow drivers to choose between different working patterns, including an option to remain on a five-day week while staying at their existing depot.

The other train drivers’ union, ASLEF, has accepted the proposed arrangements and is not participating in the planned strikes.

Hospitality faces further trading uncertainty

For London’s hospitality businesses, the prospect of repeated Underground disruption presents a significant operational and commercial challenge.

The December walkouts, scheduled for Thursday 17 and Saturday 19 December, are particularly unwelcome for operators relying on Christmas bookings, office parties, seasonal celebrations and weekend footfall.

Disruption to public transport could make it more difficult for customers to reach venues, potentially resulting in cancellations, reduced bookings and changes to spending patterns.

Employers may also face difficulties ensuring staff can travel to and from work, particularly those working late shifts or in venues where alternative transport options are limited.

TfL has indicated that most Underground services are expected to continue operating during the strikes, although disruption is anticipated across the network.

The Elizabeth line, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway, buses and trams are expected to

Eight strike dates announced

The RMT’s planned 24-hour walkouts will begin at midday on the following dates: