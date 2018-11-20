Low And No Alcohol Choices Becoming More “Socially Acceptable”

According to a new study by Carlsberg UK, consumers across the UK believe that low or no alcohol beer is becoming more socially acceptable.

The brewer commissioned a study carried out by OnePoll, which delved into the drinking habits of 2,000 UK adults, with a particular focus on low or no alcohol beers.

The study found 59% of respondents had tried a low or no alcohol drink and more than half of those asked (52%) agreed that drinking a low or no alcohol beer had become more socially acceptable in the last year or two.

Twenty-eight per cent of respondents would consider drinking an alcohol-free beer as an alternative to alcohol and 26% would consider it over an alternative soft drink.

The study also found that there are differences in attitudes towards alcohol between men and women. Thirty-five per cent of women have become more conscious about their alcohol intake over the last one to two years versus 30% of men.

Men were more likely to consume low or no alcohol alternatives at home and females were more likely to try it on a night out. Women were also more likely than men to enjoy the taste of low or no alcohol.

Millennials, a consumer group which has often been identified as one consuming less alcohol than previous generations, were the group most likely to enjoy the taste (70%) and the most likely to try an alcohol-free beer (24%).

Liam Newton, VP Marketing at Carlsberg UK said, “The UK has long been a nation known for its love of beer but we have seen a step-change in people’s attitudes towards moderation when it comes to drinking.

“Through our consumer research, we’ve been aware of this trend for some time, and as a result we are increasing the number of low or no alcohol alternatives in our range.”

The Hopping Hare, Northamptonshire, commented, “No or low alcohol beers are certainly becoming a popular choice for consumers who don’t want to drink alcohol but don’t necessarily want an orange juice or alternative soft drink. We see low or no alcohol beers as an essential part of our drinks offering now.”