LSS and Kickstart Scheme Helping To Support Hospitality

The LSS Group has become a Kickstart Gateway to help the hospitality sector place young people in jobs at a true zero net cost to employers.With over 30yrs experience in the Hospitality and Leisure sectors, LSS Group is aware that employing staff, in a cost-effective way, is an issue as the sector begins to open up.

Potential employers will receive bespoke support from LSS Group to enable them to take part, and LSS Group will handle the application process and pro- vide ongoing support.

LSS Group provides comprehensive wrap-around support to the young peo-ple taking part throughout their six-month placement including mentoring, a dedicated placement manager, skills development, help with CV-building and job applications, and post-placement support towards future employment.

This will take the stress away from placement providers and allow them to focus on providing a high-quality work placement experience.