Luscombe Drinks Celebrates 21st Anniversary With Exciting New Creative

This month sees Luscombe Drinks celebrate its 21st anniversary since Gabriel David successfully transformed the family business into the much-loved and nationally renowned soft drinks producer it is today. In September 1997, Gabriel took the helm to produce drinks using the orchards on their farm in South Devon. Bottling by hand while taking calls on a cordless phone, the early wins of Great Taste Awards and clients in London put this business on the map.

21 years on still very much a family business, Luscombe now crafts an award-winning range of 33 juices, crushes, bubblies, ginger beers, sparkling fruit waters, tonics and mixers; almost all of which have won Great Tastes Awards. Each bottle is produced with the same meticulous attention to detail and handmade from the tastiest ingredients using artisan techniques, as they were 21 years ago. It’s this dedication from Gabriel and the team to keep to the original artisan methods which has seen Luscombe create long standing partnerships with some of the most prestigious and well-known names in the business including Hix, Duke of Cambridge, and Harrods, while Truc Vert, Ottolenghi, Riverford and John Lewis & Partners have been clients for well over 15 years.

To mark its 21st Anniversary Luscombe has unveiled an exceptionally stylish new creative campaign titled ‘Days of Luscombe’ – a fresh new look which reflects the situational occasions where Luscombe is enjoyed. Evoking thoughts of days at the beach, family picnics and drinks out with friends are just some of the occasions signified in Luscombe’s striking and innovative creative. The visuals are black and white with a shaft of light running through the image which echoes Luscombe’s iconic stripe on the labels. It also adds colour and highlights the bottle in full colour.

“We are incredibly proud of the new campaign ‘Days of Luscombe’, says Emma Cotton, Communications and Marketing Director at Luscombe. “The imagery has an elegant and stylish feel, which reflects the super-premium quality of Luscombe’s drinks. We source exceptional fruit from around the world and produce our innovative drinks in Devon. Working on this project with the London agency Alpha Century, we just love how the visuals demonstrate that sense of Luscombe quality, attention to detail and identity.” To view the new look Luscombe, visit www.luscombe.co.uk.

Commenting on Luscombe’s 21st birthday and the fresh creative, Gabriel David, chairman and founder of Luscombe Drinks says: “The family and I are overjoyed to be celebrating 21 years of success as Luscombe Drinks. It has been bumpy at times but at the heart of the business lies the same ethos as when we started all those years ago, the team is committed to creating great tasting drinks from the best varieties of fruit which are minimally processed. Over the years many things have changed in life but this unwavering passion of ours has not, something that makes me very proud.”

Gabriel continues: “Earlier this year we unveiled a selection of new drinks to our portfolio including a range of mixers to add to our Tonics range and Sparkling fruit waters, where we simply press great varieties of fruit and add sparkling water – not sugars. The result is a very clean tasting drink.”

For further information on Luscombe Drinks and to view ‘Days of Luscombe’, please visit www.luscombe.co.uk, follow Luscombe on Twitter: @luscombedrinks, Instagram: luscombedrinks or ‘Like’ on Facebook