Luxury Flooring and Furnishings Help Local Rackets Club with New Renovation Project

After years of providing an excellent service to local sports enthusiasts, Chapel Allerton Rackets Club has undergone a full flooring refurbishment with help from Luxury Flooring and Furnishings.

Upon inspecting the club’s bar area, the specialists at Luxury Flooring advised the club on purchasing the correct commercial solution, offering their bespoke carpet tiles and vinyl, perfect for heavy traffic and sports footwear.

Once the existing flooring was removed, subfloor preparations were made to ensure that the new carpet and vinyl would be secure, sturdy, and level. A plywood base was created for the new flooring to be installed upon, making for a perfectly even surface.

Carpet tiles were fitted in the seating area, whilst the vinyl was situated at the base of the bar. Whilst the tiles allow for effortless reinstallation, vinyl lowers the overall maintenance of the bar, allowing spills and splashes to be pacified with ease.

The new flooring has been well received, gaining compliments from staff, customers, and social media followers. One member was particularly happy with the refurbishment, stating that ‘the new flooring has completely reinvented the bar. This is definitely the kind of upgrade the club deserves’.

Another happy customer with Luxury Flooring and Furnishings.

Call FREE now on 0333 577 0025 or www.luxuryflooringandfurnishings.co.uk