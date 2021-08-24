Luxury Wood Flooring For Any Interior

Founded in 1975 Havwoods has become Britain’s foremost wood flooring company supply- ing architects, interior designers, and residential customers. Havwoods concentrates on engineered and solid wood flooring, cladding and joinery, as well as bespoke flooring solutions in all situations, in a wide variety of species and designs, and with every conceivable finish.

Havwoods wood flooring can be found in the finest restaurants and hotels around the world, and their clients are offered a continuously evolving range of high-quality flooring designs creating spaces which are not just functional but beautiful. Havwoods selects only the very best products from the best manufacturers worldwide, and the result is a superior portfolio of floor covering products. Environment and sustainability are in the heart of Havwoods which is why the products are sourced only from sustainably managed forests.