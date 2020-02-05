Lye Cross Farm – Farmers and Cheesemakers

The Alvis family have been farming at Lye Cross Farm in Somerset for over 100 years. Based only 7 miles from the village of Cheddar, they have been hand making cheese since 1952, and in 1992 began producing organic cheese. Lye Cross Farm cheese is produced using milk from their own herds and is supplemented using milk from other carefully selected local farms, ensuring that their carbon footprint is minimised as much as possible.

Produced using the traditional technique of Cheddaring, the curds are turned and stacked by hand which allows the unique texture and flavour of Cheddar cheese to develop as the curds knit together.

Lye Cross Farm are able to offer their cheese in a wide variety of packed formats from 20g portions to 20kg blocks, as well as grated and sliced options available.

