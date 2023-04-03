Magicman – Repair, Renew, Restore

Share Tweet Share Email

The appearance of your hotel is of paramount importance when inspiring confidence and delight amongst clientele. You have earned your name and now want to maintain your position and reputation.

Being awarded ‘Best for Innovative Hard Surfaces Restoration and Repair Services 2022’ by Design and Build Awards and with 30 years’ experience in specialist repairs and restoration, Magicman can assist.

Our customers include celebrated hotels, famous cruise lines and busy international transport hubs. From Park Lane to Pakistan, Bermondsey to Bermuda, we provide repair and restoration services all over the UK and around the world. At Magicman, we know that a good repair is the best thing to do.

If your premises are in need of some TLC, we have the services and equipment to help you out. We can handle minor chips, scratches, and other superficial issues as well as more major damage such as dents, burns and cracks.

Our team can handle most problems with efficiency and ease, whether they involve cabinets or furniture. We’ll even handle any of your snagging issues before you hand over possession of the room to your client, so they don’t have to worry about paying extra fees due to incomplete repairs.

We’ve got all kinds of options when it comes to repairing damaged items in your hotel rooms.

If you want to find out more visit www.magicman.co.uk or download our free app available now.