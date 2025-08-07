Magners Set to Fizz This Summer with Magnertism

Share Post Share Email

As the mercury rises and cider season kicks into high gear, Magners is making a bold move to reignite consumer passion with its most ambitious campaign in over a decade. Backed by a multi-million-pound investment, the new initiative, aptly named ‘That’s Magnertism’, is set to energise the on-trade and bring a refreshing buzz to bars across the UK.

Launching in May, the campaign is a full-force celebration of the unique energy that Magners brings to social moments. At the heart of the campaign is the hero TV spot ‘Fizzy Feet’, a vibrant, foot-level visual capturing the contagious joy of that first sip of Magners over ice. It’s a sensory experience designed to resonate with customers and drive footfall during the crucial summer trading months.

For the on-trade, this campaign is more than just noise – it’s a business opportunity. The 2025 Magners Trade Programme will engage 2,000 venues across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. With a scan-to-win mechanic offering prizes including a trip to New York, it’s a compelling reason for customers to choose Magners at the bar. This initiative not only boosts engagement but also adds value for operators looking to differentiate their cider offering.

Jane Parlon, Director of Brand Marketing (Cider) at C&C Group, describes Magnertism as “the unique and infectious energy that comes from Magners, and the power to draw the best out of people and moments spent together.” It’s a sentiment that aligns perfectly with the on-trade’s role in creating memorable social experiences.

Outdoor advertising featuring glistening macro shots of Magners over ice will complement the TV and digital rollout, reinforcing the brand’s refreshment credentials. With cider sales historically peaking in June through August, the timing couldn’t be better.

For publicans and bar managers, this campaign offers a ready-made platform to drive sales, attract new customers, and capitalise on the seasonal uplift. With strong brand heritage, a compelling consumer promotion, and a nationwide media presence, That’s Magnertism is set to be the spark that lights up the cider taps this summer.