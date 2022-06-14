Majisign Joins Forces with the 2022 British Street Food Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The street food market has consistently grown faster than the total fast-food market with supermarkets also introducing ‘street food’ ranges and restaurant chefs launching food trucks.

The Street Food Awards is a great series of live events in the summer taking place all over the UK and Europe and for the first time in America as they launch Street Foods USA. Visitors will be able to sample the very best from the street food finalists whilst they cook to win your vote and the vote of the expert judging panel made up of Michelin-star Chefs and Food Writers.

This year Majisign Ltd are delighted to once again be making all the trophies, certificates, banners, and clipboards to celebrate the street food champion winners of the 2022 British Street Food Awards. This year too our street food winners trophies include the European Street Food Awards and the initiation of the USA Street Food Awards.

Our mission continues to be passionate about working with wood in a sustainable way whilst striving to take measures to reduce our environmental impact. And even though our A-boards might appear a bit old school, they’ve proven time and again to increase footfall! We just get it!

Working closely with the founder, award-winning food journalist and consultant Richard Johnson, we are proud to be a part of championing the world’s new food heroes and the Michelin stars of tomorrow.”

Visit www.majisign.co.uk and www.britishstreetfood.co.uk