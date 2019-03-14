Major £500,000 Refurbishment Of The Langton Court Hotel In St Anne’s To Start Mid-March

Paul Frost, who runs the popular Colston Arms in the centre of Bristol, has taken on the lease of The Langton Court Hotel in St Anne’s and is undertaking a £500,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars.

The pub, the only one in St Anne’s, will re-open early May as a family and dog friendly top-quality local called The Langton and will serve food and barista style coffee for the first time, broadening its appeal. 15 new jobs are being created on the back of the investment.

Paul’s plan is to build an estate of five to six pubs in the Bristol area, capitalising on the city’s popularity. He said: “Bristol is buzzing. It’s always either at the top or high up in the charts of best places to live and there are a lot of people relocating from London. It’s also an innovative place so pubs not keeping up with changing consumer needs and not being invested in get left behind.

“I leapt at the chance to take on The Langton Court when we heard it was going to be invested in as St Anne’s is area that is crying for a good pub where locals can get together. It’s an up and coming central residential area with no pub with half a mile. The pub itself had become tired and didn’t have the facilities that people now want on their doorstep. So, it’s fantastic that with this investment we’ll be able to provide that.”

Funds are being spent on a complete overhaul of the interior and exterior of The Langton upgrading the décor and bringing it up to date, whilst being sympathetic to its traditional character.

Neil Convery, regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re delighted that Paul is taking on The Langton. He’s an experienced operator with a keen understanding of customer service, which is key to running a great community pub. Pubs need to evolve to remain relevant to consumer needs and ensure their long-term sustainability. Our investment, the introduction of food and coffee and greater selection of top-quality drinks, coupled with Paul and Eva’s community spirit and enthusiasm will create a great local for St Anne’s.”