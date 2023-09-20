Make a Style Statement With Stacking Chairs

Share Tweet Share Email

When planning events and catering for busy periods in your venue, there’s nothing more useful than stacking chairs. Often, the temporary nature of these chairs is reflected in a basic design, which isn’t suitable for every occasion. However, the good news is that Trent Furniture supply a great choice of stacking chairs, which look good enough to be part of the furniture on a permanent basis!

The brand new Loopback Stacking Chair is the newest addition to Trent’s bestselling Bentwood range, which is inspired by classic Parisian 19th century bistro style. This chair features all the effortless elegance and durability of the original Loopback Side Chair, but with the ability to stack up to eight high when not in use. With a chic and versatile walnut finish, it’s available with a wooden seat or with an upholstered seat pad in a choice of over 100 fabrics including vinyl and faux leather.

Another great choice for stackable chairs with style as well as functionality is the York Crossback Stacking Chair. Perfect for venues with a contemporary rustic vibe, this chair is full of character and is available in a great choice of walnut, light oak, vintage oak and dark oak, with 15% off currently available on the vintage and dark finishes. Again, stackable up to eight chairs high when not needed, it’s the perfect addition for busy bars, restaurants, cafés and more. Choose from a simple wooden seat or add upholstered seat pads in a fabric of your choice to complement your colour scheme.

Whichever stacking chair you choose for your bar, restaurant, pub or café, you can be assured of great value and contract grade durability that’s built to last in a hospitality setting. To find out more about Trent Furniture’s great range of stylish stacking chairs, please call us on 0116 2989 927 or fill in our contact form at www.trentfurniture.co.uk