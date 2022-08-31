Make the Most of Summer with Outdoor Furniture

Share Tweet Share Email

High quality contract grade furniture is important in any venue, but none more so than in outdoor seating areas, where it needs to look good while lasting through many unpredictable British summers.

Trent Furniture supply a huge range of outdoor furniture for pubs, cafes and restaurants. A firm favourite is the Monaco Stacking Chair.

Available in wood effect, aluminium or a strong woven synthetic wicker finish in natural, black, red or green, this durable and stylish chair looks great in any outdoor setting, can be stacked up to 10 high, and is currently on offer from only £39.90.

Alternatively, the Plaza Chair is a cool and contemporary choice for your outdoor seating. Hardwearing black synthetic rattan is handwoven over a rust resistant aluminium frame to create a durable chair that pairs effortlessly with the hardened glass-topped Plaza Table.

For beer gardens, nothing beats the traditional picnic bench. Trent Furniture’s new Chunky Picnic Table is available in three sizes, starting at just £145.90. The 4cm thick rustic oak-finished spruce wood with smooth timber slats provides the ultimate in durable comfort.

