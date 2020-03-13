, Manchester Cleaning Show Postponed Due To Coronavirus Crisis

The Manchester Cleaning Show, which was due to take place on March 25 and 26 this year, has been postponed due to the ongoing international Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The event, which is the North of England’s premier cleaning and hygiene event, will now take place from 15 to 16 September 2020 at the same venue, Event City in Greater Manchester.

All existing bookings, content and visitor registrations remain in place and will be transferred automatically to the new dates.

Organisers Quartz Business Media and the British Cleaning Council have begun contacting exhibitors, visitors and speakers to inform them.

Steve Diprose, Chief Executive Officer at Quartz Business Media, said: “In light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the severe uncertainty it is causing, we have taken the correct decision to postpone the Manchester Cleaning Show.

“We remain committed to delivering a powerful and timely event that delivers exciting content and business solutions to our visitors and new commercial opportunities for our exhibitors, but that will now be happening from 15 to 16 September.

“We will be in touch individually with exhibitors, visitors and speakers over the coming days to ensure there is a smooth transition.

“We would like to thank everyone connected with the show for their continued support and patience during this challenging time.”

Paul Thrupp, Chairman of the British Cleaning Council (BCC), said: “It is regrettable that we have had to postpone the Manchester Cleaning Show but, in the circumstances, it is clearly the right decision.

“Like the organisers of the many other major events in the UK and around the world which have been postponed, we felt we could not go-ahead when the Coronavirus crisis is likely to get worse in the immediate future.

“We hope that visitors and exhibitors will be able to understand this decision. “

This year’s Manchester Cleaning Show is the third edition of the event.

The biannual event is free to attend and features a wide range of national and international exhibitors as well as an exciting conference programme of talks by leading industry figures and experts.

The last Manchester Cleaning Show, in 2018, attracted more than 2,000 visitors.

Exhibitors or visitors who need more information can contact Michelle Andrews via email at michelleandrews@quartzltd.com or on (0)1737 855 086.