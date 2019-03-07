Maple Pistachio Crèmes

Makes: 12 to 14 cookies

Preparation: 15 mins

Cooking: 12 mins

For the cookies:

100g vegan margarine

135ml maple syrup

300g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

For the pistachio crème:

100g raw pistachio nuts

60ml soy cream

45ml maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

The natural-yet-vibrant green of the pistachio crème in these cookies is truly striking. Rolling them by hand gives them an appealing, rustic appearance, sure to give them an edge over other sweet treats!

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 175°C / gas mark 4. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Melt the margarine in a pan and then stir in the maple syrup.

Add in about 250g of flour along with the baking powder, vanilla and salt. Stir the batter until all the ingredients are fully combined. Add the remainder of the flour and combine. The mixture should be very thick but do not add more liquid.

Scoop out walnut sized balls and roll them in your hands to make them nicely rounded. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet about 1 inch apart and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Don’t let them go brown. Once they firm up a bit and they are not moist they are done. Let cookies cool on the sheet.

To make the pistachio crème pulverise the pistachios in a food processor until they become smooth and paste-like.

With the processor blades turning, drizzle in the soy cream followed by the maple syrup and the vanilla. Process until completely smooth.

Once the cookies are fully cooled drop a dollop of the pistachio crème on to the flat side of a cookie and top with a second cookie. Repeat with the remaining cookies.