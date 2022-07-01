Marmax and South Causey Inn

Share Tweet Share Email

Marmax have been supplying a wide range of high-quality recycled plastic products to the South Causey Inn for over 10 years.

Over the years Marmax have supplied South Causey Inn with numerous outdoor products including: Bistro Planters, Circular tables, Traditional seating, Sloper chairs, Heavy duty picnic benches and Harrogate table and chairs.

In fact, there are very few establishments that are as great an endorsement of Marmax!

The products come with a 25-year manufacturer’s guarantee and despite knowing they can pick up the phone and call Marmax with any issues, they have never done so.

Sustainability is at the core of the South Causey Inn’s ethos and is particularly important to their customers. With Marmax products all being made from 100% recycled HDPE plastic, they were the perfect partner to provide sustainable and durable furniture for the inn and its accommodation.

Marmax Products are easy to clean to help stop the spread of germs as well as coming in assorted colours, the now black benches match the black windows and doors. South Causey Inn display the Marmax tags on their products and this has resulted in direct approaches to Marmax from their customers.

Marmax plan to work with the South Causey Inn to develop new products for the hotel and restaurant market.

Interested in working with us too? Contact Marmax using the contact form here: https://marmaxproducts.co.uk/contact/