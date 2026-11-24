Justin Platt, CEO of Marston's. Credit: Marston's PLC

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Marston’s has reported an 18.4% rise in underlying profit before tax and announced the return of shareholder payouts. The pub operator will launch a £15m share buyback and speed up the rollout of its new pub formats.

In its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 26 September 2026, the 1,300-plus-pub group reported underlying profit before tax of £85.4m, up from £72.1m a year earlier. Profits are now more than three times their FY2023 level.

Underlying EBITDA rose 2.9% to £211.0m, with the underlying margin up 110 basis points to 23.9%. Cumulative margin expansion since the company’s 2024 Capital Markets Day has reached 250bps, meeting its target ahead of schedule.

Group revenue slipped 1.6% to £883.4m, and like-for-like sales across managed and partnership pubs were 1.2% lower than in FY2025. Trading improved through the year, however, and was broadly flat in the fourth quarter. Marston’s credited new pub formats, a stronger summer and the FIFA World Cup.

Formats driving growth

The company described its new formats as a “proven engine” of future growth. Revenue at pubs converted to the Grandstand format in FY2026 rose by about 30%, delivering a 30% return on invested capital. Marston’s expects the faster pace of openings in FY2027 to add roughly 2% to like-for-like growth.

It completed 60 format conversions in FY2026 at a cost of £16.0m, compared with 31 conversions and £8.0m the previous year. A further 91 formats are already trading, and at least 100 more conversions are expected in the new financial year, mostly in the first half.

Guest satisfaction also improved. The company’s Reputation score rose to 810 from 806, with converted pubs seeing an uplift of around 20 points. Marston’s also highlighted a calendar of demand-driving events and partnerships, including a Luke Humphries darts event and a tie-up with Jeremy Clarkson to launch a limited-edition Hawkstone IPA and Beef Pie. Spend per head through its Order & Pay system was 11% higher than for till-based orders.

Balance sheet and returns

Total capital investment rose to £73.8m from £61.2m. Recurring free cash flow was £46.0m, down from £53.2m, as working capital gains and good operational delivery were offset by higher capex and cash tax.

Net debt fell to £799.4m from £837.5m, and leverage dropped to 4.2x EBITDA from 4.6x. The board is now targeting net debt to EBITDA of 3.0–4.0x. It said that range preserves resilience through the cycle while recognising the group’s cash generation and freehold asset backing.

The improved position allows the board to fund accelerated investment alongside the £15m buyback, which is due to start in the new year. On a statutory basis, profit before tax rose 0.3% to £88.6m, while statutory EBITDA fell 9.0% to £204.7m.

Outlook

Marston’s said it expects further margin progress in FY2027, though it said the pace of expansion will moderate after the structural improvements of recent years. Like-for-like sales are slightly down in the first few weeks of the new year, but Christmas bookings are up 9% on the same point last year. The company said results should be in line with current market expectations.

Justin Platt, CEO of Marston’s PLC, commented: “We’ve delivered another excellent set of results this year, executing on our strategy to be a high-margin, highly cash generative local pub company. For the third year running, profit is significantly up, cash flow is strong and margins have improved, as we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences every day.

“Guest satisfaction levels have improved again, thanks to the amazing work of our pub teams, whose passion and commitment keep our pubs at the heart of every local community they serve. Our new pub formats are performing especially well and are now a proven growth engine for the business, giving us real confidence to accelerate our investment plans in 2027.

“The strength of the business today means we are able to invest further in growth in 2027, whilst also recommencing shareholder returns for the first time since 2020. We enter the new year with real momentum and confidence in our ability to drive sustained growth and ongoing value for our shareholders.”