Masterchef 2019 Contestant Pledges Future To Championing Ingredient Provenance

A MasterChef contestant whose use of fresh, honest produce saw her reach the semi-final knock-out stage of this year’s competition has pledged her future to championing the provenance of ingredients.

Sarah Dugdale, of Gloucestershire, rose to fame on the popular BBC One cooking show having wowed renowned judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with some sensational seafood dishes, which took their roots from the North West coast of England where Sarah grew up.

Having reached the last 16 of the competition, which also involved seeing off thousands of initial MasterChef 2019 applicants, Sarah is now lending her support to Happerley to become their ‘Live Happerley Ambassador’, where she will connect and engage consumers with the journey of their ingredients, raising awareness of the importance of knowing the truth of food provenance.

Happerley, founded by farmers, is working on behalf of the whole UK food industry and all consumers to develop and implement a means to secure provenance, honesty and transparency, empowering the consumer with the knowledge of the journey that the food they consume has taken.

As part of her new role, Sarah will be leading the organisation’s new Honest Menus campaign, encouraging consumers to challenge restaurants to name their suppliers.

Sarah said: “I’m delighted to be a part of Happerley as a Live Happerley Ambassador and am really excited to get the message out there.

“I’ve always valued the ingredients for my cooking and it’s something I’m deeply passionate about. There is too much deceit out there.

“I genuinely think it’s vital people know what’s in their food so they can make informed choices. It’s crucial we know what we’re actually consuming and Happerley champions that.

“I’ll be holding a few pop-up restaurants over the coming months using locally-sourced produce to show that provenance should be for all, and working with Happerley clients to create new and exciting recipes to promote their produce. ”