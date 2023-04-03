Maximise the Potential of Your Outdoor Space With Our Range of Patio Heaters

Share Tweet Share Email

As the cold winter months start to make way for the warmer, and hopefully drier spring and summer period, the use of outdoor entertaining spaces starts to increase.

At Space-Ray, we can help you maximise the potential of your outdoor space and extend its use beyond sunset, and the inevitable drop in temperature.

Specialising in heating solutions for external areas, Space-Ray’s range of gas fired and electric heaters offer you the option to choose the product best suited to your applications:-

The Coldblocker gas fired radiant heater, is ideal for covered outdoor spaces and is rain proof to IP44. Fitted with a tinted glass front, which not only offers flame protection, it also gives the heater a stylish sleek appearance when not in operation.

The Linea electric radiant heater offer IP55 level of protection along with remote control and glass front, it is ideal for the smaller space where gas is not available, or a viable option.

Our SURA Plus and AQUA ranges of electric heaters use high quality Dr Fischer shortwave radiant lamps also offer an IP55 rating making them durable and weather resistant. The Sura plus range is remote controllable.

The Eclipse range of zero glow electric radiant heaters are perfect for those intimate areas where no additional light is required. Ceramic heating elements are utilised, which provide a gentle level of heat from the sleek and stylish fully black heater. Suitable for covered outside areas and offer protection levels of IPX4.

Check out our outdoor heating website for further information.

www.outdoorheating.spaceray.co.uk

info@spaceray.co.uk