Maximise Your Outdoor Space, Whatever The Weather, With Our Innovative Range Of All Year Round Canopies!

At Inside2Outside Ltd we are experts in the design, fabrication and installation of eye-catching tensile canopies that transform your outdoor dining facilities. Our 30 years of experience means we can approach space differently and innovatively and our excellent customer service ensures you get exactly what you need.A full project management service is offered. Check out our website for our full range at www.inside2outside.co.uk.

There are many canopy companies in the UK but few compare to us in terms of longevity and versatility, standards of engineering, visual appeal and customer service. Our best-selling Qube canopy roofs are made from advanced tensile membrane fabric which is translucent yet provides shade and blocks all harmful UV rays. Our frames are made from aluminium, which is strong, long- lasting and will not rust. These are available in a range of colours. Further details are on our website – www.inside2outside.co.uk

We recently launched a range of thin film solar canopies and solar shade structures. These solar canopies provide an opportunity to create extra, permanent, all-weather spaces for your activities whilst reducing your electricity bills and your carbon emissions. By signing up to the government’s electricity Feed-in-Tariff you can even generate an income from your outdoor structure.