Maximise Your Outdoor Space, Whatever The Weather, With Our Innovative Range Of All Year Round Canopies!

At Inside2Outside Ltd we are experts in the design, fabrication and installation of eye-catching tensile canopies that transform your outdoor dining facilities. Our 30 years of experience means we can approach space differently and innovatively and our excellent customer service ensures you get exactly what you need.A full project management service is offered. Check out our website for our full range at www.inside2outside.co.uk.
There are many canopy companies in the UK but few compare to us in terms of longevity and versatility, standards of engineering, visual appeal and customer service. Our best-selling Qube canopy roofs are made from advanced tensile membrane fabric which is translucent yet provides shade and blocks all harmful UV rays. Our frames are made from aluminium, which is strong, long- lasting and will not rust. These are available in a range of colours. Further details are on our website – www.inside2outside.co.uk
We recently launched a range of thin film solar canopies and solar shade structures. These solar canopies provide an opportunity to create extra, permanent, all-weather spaces for your activities whilst reducing your electricity bills and your carbon emissions. By signing up to the government’s electricity Feed-in-Tariff you can even generate an income from your outdoor structure.
With our unrivalled experience and product range you can be sure of finding an all-weather shading solution to suit your needs.
We recently helped Fairlawns Hotel & Spa in Birmingham create a new outdoor entertaining area by project managing the installation of a large retractable terrace area.
“The installation has really exceeded our expectations. The retractable canopy covers a huge area and has allowed us to create a great link between the buildings and our gardens. We wanted to have flexibility with cover retraction and through constructing in 3 modules we have achieved just that. We are really enjoying the area and it provides a great point of difference for wedding and party guests, especially with the demand for outside weddings but unreliable of the weather” Hotel Owner.
Contact us on 01480 498297 to arrange for one of our sales advisers to pop out and have a chat about your shading requirements. We can offer tensile canopies, retractable terrace covers, outdoor dining structures, garden patio covers and covered walkways.
Visit www.inside2outside.co.uk or call 01480 498297