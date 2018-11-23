Mccain Foodservice Unveils Top American Trends Set To Hit UK Hospitality In 2019

Innovative foodservice expert, McCain Foodservice has unveiled the top trends set to hit the UK, in 2019, from across the pond. Its ‘What’s Hot USA’, report advises operators on how to incorporate these ideas into their offering to drive footfall and increase spend per head, as well as providing recipe inspiration and specific category insight.

From adaptations of already-popular crazes such as meat-free and plant-based diets, to the emergence of creole flavours, the report focuses on six areas currently big in the US: curated food, ‘The New South’, family-friendly, craft beer, modern vegan and po’ boy.

Catherine White, Senior Product Manager – Communications, McCain Foodservice, commented: “We are continually looking to source the latest industry trends to help our operators meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. Our ‘What’s Hot USA’ report helps them identify how best to incorporate the latest trends into their offering in order to create memorable experiences for their customers and deliver business success.”

The McCain Foodservice ‘What’s Hot USA’ guide is available for download now at:

https://www.mccainfoodservice.co.uk/content/whats-hot-usa-2018